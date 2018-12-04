How it happened: Gordon Hayward's breakout 30-point game in Celtics' win over Timberwolves

It didn't take long for most of the excitement surrounding Gordon Hayward's return to the Boston Celtics lineup this season to subside. The former All-Star has struggled to say the least. He's averaging just 11.2 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting from the field and recently lost his spot in the starting lineup. That Hayward's slow start coincided with a rough first few weeks for the team didn't make things any better.

Yet recently, both Hayward and the Celtics have shown signs of life. Just a few weeks ago, Hayward put up 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in their big overtime win over the Raptors. Currently, the Celtics have won three straight, the latest of which was a road win over a surging Timberwolves team thanks to Hayward's best game of the season.

Coming off the bench, Hayward finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, becoming the first Celtics player to put up those numbers as a reserve. Here's how it happened.

Offensive rebounds and free throws

As noted, Hayward has been struggling with his shot, and everyone knows that when that's happening, one of the easiest ways to get back on track is by scoring an easy bucket inside or getting to the free throw line.

Those both require hard work though, and it was a good sign for the Celtics that Hayward was willing to put it in against the Timberwolves -- especially when you consider that the small forward earned a number of those easy baskets and free throws by crashing the offensive glass. Hayward had three offensive boards in the game, and nine rebounds in total, each of which were a season-high.

He also drew a few fouls by getting downhill and attacking, which segues into the next aspect of Hayward's performance. (Also, from a team perspective, Hayward's ability to get to the line is huge for a Celtics team that is 29th in the league in free throws attempted.)

Playmaking

While Hayward hasn't been scoring well this season, he has still been solid as a playmaker, and that was no different against the Timberwolves. Hayward's ability to facilitate the offense and create shots for his teammates can open up a lot of options for the Celtics, such as allowing Kyrie Irving to play off the ball when they're on the floor together.

While he still doesn't have his same level of burst or first-step since returning from the injury, Hayward creates a lot of problems for the defense when he's able to get downhill and into the paint. Against the Wolves, the Celtics did a nice job of getting Hayward the ball on the move or coming off a screen so he already had some momentum going towards the basket, allowing him to get downhill much easier.

Which was a smart move, because even though he's still not scoring the way he can, he still draws multiple defenders once he gets in the paint, and is a great passer.

As Hayward continues to get his rhythm back, his influence on the Celtics offense as a playmaker should only increase. And that brings us to the final section.

Spot-up 3's

Much has been made about the Celtics' inability to make open shots this season, and Hayward has been a big part of that problem. Hayward is averaging nearly four "open" or "wide-open" 3-point attempts per game according to the NBA's shot tracking data, and he's shooting just 29.7 percent on those looks.

Against the Timberwolves though, Hayward finally found his range, going 4-of-5 from downtown. Some of that just comes down to the old saying that it's a "make or miss league," and Hayward was making his shots that night.

There are some positive signs in that direction though, as Hayward is shooting 45 percent on 3s in his last five games. Plus, he shot just under 37 percent from 3 in his career prior to joining the Celtics, and is almost always getting open looks, so his percentages should start to improve.

And when they do, that will only make him a better playmaker. Teams will have to close out even harder on him when he spots up, making it easier for him to drive past defenders, get downhill into the paint and create for his teammates.