How John Wall's simple Instagram message to Dwight Howard led him to sign with the Wizards

Either John Wall is an ace Instagram recruiter or Dwight Howard had less interest in joining the Warriors than he leads on, because all it took was a DM on the popular social media channel from the Wizards point guard to steal his signature from the Warriors following his buyout with the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

In explaining his offseason signing with Washington to NBC Sports Washington this week, Howard said Wall's DM -- which was a simple, "Do you want to come to D.C.?" -- was powerful enough that, despite drawing interest from the reigning NBA champion Warriors, he immediately felt Washington was where he wanted to go.

"He just said 'do you want to come to D.C.?' It wasn't too much to be said," said Howard. "After he said that, I was like 'bro, I'm with it.' That conversation was like a confirmation for me."

Howard didn't say whether or not Golden State had offered him a contract, but did note that they showed interest by calling. That interest was apparently mutual, as he says he thought about Golden State, but Washington is where he ultimately chose to take his talents.

"Golden State called and I thought about them. But once John sent me that message, I was like, man," Howard said. "I couldn't tell him at first, but I was like 'man, I'm going to be a Wizard.' That was my mindset."

Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last season for the Charlotte Hornets. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in July to join Wall's Wizards, where he seems optimistic about a fit alongside the star point guard.

Said Howard: "Him reaching out, I've never had a guy like John Wall as a point guard, so why lose that opportunity?"