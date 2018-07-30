How John Wall's simple Instagram message to Dwight Howard led him to sign with the Wizards
Howard quit talking with the Warriors after Wall hit him up in his DMs
Either John Wall is an ace Instagram recruiter or Dwight Howard had less interest in joining the Warriors than he leads on, because all it took was a DM on the popular social media channel from the Wizards point guard to steal his signature from the Warriors following his buyout with the Brooklyn Nets this summer.
In explaining his offseason signing with Washington to NBC Sports Washington this week, Howard said Wall's DM -- which was a simple, "Do you want to come to D.C.?" -- was powerful enough that, despite drawing interest from the reigning NBA champion Warriors, he immediately felt Washington was where he wanted to go.
"He just said 'do you want to come to D.C.?' It wasn't too much to be said," said Howard. "After he said that, I was like 'bro, I'm with it.' That conversation was like a confirmation for me."
Howard didn't say whether or not Golden State had offered him a contract, but did note that they showed interest by calling. That interest was apparently mutual, as he says he thought about Golden State, but Washington is where he ultimately chose to take his talents.
"Golden State called and I thought about them. But once John sent me that message, I was like, man," Howard said. "I couldn't tell him at first, but I was like 'man, I'm going to be a Wizard.' That was my mindset."
Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last season for the Charlotte Hornets. He signed a two-year, $11 million deal in July to join Wall's Wizards, where he seems optimistic about a fit alongside the star point guard.
Said Howard: "Him reaching out, I've never had a guy like John Wall as a point guard, so why lose that opportunity?"
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kerr not giving thought to LeBron's move
Kerr says he's got more to think about than what LeBron's move to L.A. means for his team
-
Power Rankings: Warriors own offseason
The Warriors were on a run in free agency comparable to how they performed in the playoffs
-
WNBA Power Rankings: 12 key questions
All-Star weekend was a huge success, but now it's time for teams to lock in for the final stretch...
-
LeBron opens public school in Akron
James is opening a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio
-
Shaq says Kobe might be coming back
He was adamant, however, in denying that he'll be making his own return to the court
-
Melo, Hawks reportedly finalize buyout
Once Anthony clears waivers on Wednesday he can sign with the Rockets