How Jusuf Nurkic and the Portland Trail Blazers exposed a weakness in Denver’s half court offense

Locked On Nuggets podcast

In this episode of the Locked On Nuggets podcast, I share my notes on Denver’s tough loss to Jusuf Nurkic and the Portland Trail Blazers. Both of Denver’s point guards struggled in this one as Jamal Murray couldn’t find his three-point shot (again) and Emmanuel Mudiay drove the offense into a rut.

I also talk about how Paul Millsap’s two early fouls put head coach Michael Malone in a tough spot. Lastly and most importantly, I talk about how Nikola Jokic has a had time dealing with pressure, both the pressure of a marquee matchup and on-ball pressure at the top of the key. I discuss why a healthy half court offense has built in counters for that type of pressure but right now the Nuggets aren’t in a rhythm on offense, nor do they have the spacing, timing, execution, and overall system in place to take advantage of that pressure.

Twitter Handles

Locked On Nuggets

Adam Mares

Subscribe on iTunes!

Leave a rating and review on iTunes

Simply open your iPhone and log on to the Apple Podcasts app

Find the search icon at the bottom and search for “Locked on Nuggets”

Click on the Locked on Nuggets icon

Scroll down to Ratings and Reviews

Click on “write a review”