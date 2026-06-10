How Knicks can adjust for Game 4 bounce-back; game-by-game World Cup picks; Stanley Cup Final all tied up

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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

⚽ Do not miss this: World Cup game-by-game picks, potential breakout stars

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We are just over 24 hours away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The long wait for the international soccer tournament to unfold on U.S. soil (as well as Canada and Mexico) is nearly over. Festivities begin just before kickoff tomorrow with the first of three opening ceremonies (one in each of the three host countries) at 1:30 p.m. ET in Mexico.

To celebrate the arrival of this glorious event, and to complete the necessary task of picking a winner, our Chuck Booth took on the daunting task of picking every single game and crowning his pick for world champion.

How far does he think the United States -- and potential starting goalkeeper Matt Turner -- will advance? For a brief glimpse at how he foresees the Americans' group panning out, here are Booth's picks for Group D's Matchday 1:

United States 2, Paraguay 1

2, 1 Turkiye 3, Australia 1

While Booth foresees reigning runner-up France coming up short of a return to the World Cup final, their squad is still loaded with talent. A couple of breakout performances could be in store from two of their up-and-coming standouts, too. Our Francesco Porzio named Desire Doue and Michael Olise as the two most likely players in the tournament to establish themselves as household names. Here are his thoughts on Olise:

Porzio: "Olise, the most impressive player of the season in Europe with Bayern Munich. He's a star, but here he can become a global superstar. The French striker is set to play a key role under Didier Deschamps at what will be the manager's final World Cup."

🔮 Adam Finkelstein's first two-round NBA mock draft

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Two rounds. Sixty picks. And CBS Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein has predictions for every single one of those slots. Of course, the most intrigue still lies at the top of the board, where the Wizards have yet to tip their hand on whether they will take AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer. But there will be countless impactful picks later in the draft, and we're taking our first stab at identifying them.

The second round could be loaded with some of college basketball's biggest names. That's the thing about the college game; just because someone thrives at one level does not necessarily mean their skills project perfectly to the next.

The following are among the standouts with whom you're probably familiar:

Pick 35: Spurs select Alex Karaban (UConn)

select Pick 39: Rockets select Braden Smith (Purdue)

select Pick 41: Heat select Emanuel Sharp (Houston)

select Pick 48: Mavericks select Jaden Bradley (Arizona)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Red Sox at Rays or Yankees at Guardians, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Reds at Padres, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Twins at Tigers, 6:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Phillies at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Cardinals at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 NBA Finals: Spurs at Knicks, Game 4, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Brewers at Athletics or Astros at Angels, 10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Sparks at Storm, 10 p.m. on USA Network