How long will Winslow remain starting forward for the Heat?
Winslow was benched for the entire fourth quarter against the Pistons.
After being taken out of the Detroit Pistons game with 4:03 left in the 3rd quarter, Justise Winslow was out during the rest of the game for the Miami Heat. The starting lineup in the fourth quarter was Tyler Johnson, James Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, and Kelly Olynyk. A botched dunk may have influenced Winslow’s no show in the last quarter.
With 7:03 left in 3rd quarter the Heat got their biggest lead of game, 73-62, when Hassan Whiteside scored. Then Avery Bradley made a 3-pointer, Winslow blew an easy 2 points, and Bradley made his second 3-point basket to trim the lead to 73-68. Coach Erik Spoelstra called a timeout after those quick 6 points by Detroit.
Whether Winslow’s benching in fourth quarter means anything is open for discussion. So far Olynyk, J. Johnson, or Okaro White as starters haven’t produced better results than Winslow. Maybe after watching the game tape only a slight mental adjustment is needed.
