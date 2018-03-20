How on earth did Giannis Antetokounmpo catch and finish this alley-oop?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is known as the "Greek Freak," and late in the second quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' prime-time matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, he showed why.

With Eric Bledsoe operating on the left wing, Giannis came off a back screen from Khris Middleton, and cut toward the basket. Bledsoe spotted his lanky teammate, and lofted one of his trademark lobs that go way too high into the air. Luckily for him, he threw this one to Giannis, who was determined to go up and get it.

Extending his arm way back behind his head, Giannis snatched the ball out of the air with one hand, and slammed it through the hoop for yet another highlight-reel play.

There's really only one word to say here: How?

Giannis earning the "Greek Freak" nickname. ESPN

That really just shouldn't be humanly possible. But of course, it is, because we just watched Giannis pull it off. And how blessed are we to be alive and able to watch this happen.