How on earth did Giannis Antetokounmpo catch and finish this alley-oop?
Giannis showed off his incredible length to throw this one down
Giannis Antetokounmpo is known as the "Greek Freak," and late in the second quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' prime-time matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, he showed why.
With Eric Bledsoe operating on the left wing, Giannis came off a back screen from Khris Middleton, and cut toward the basket. Bledsoe spotted his lanky teammate, and lofted one of his trademark lobs that go way too high into the air. Luckily for him, he threw this one to Giannis, who was determined to go up and get it.
Extending his arm way back behind his head, Giannis snatched the ball out of the air with one hand, and slammed it through the hoop for yet another highlight-reel play.
There's really only one word to say here: How?
That really just shouldn't be humanly possible. But of course, it is, because we just watched Giannis pull it off. And how blessed are we to be alive and able to watch this happen.
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, news
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
-
Love to return to Cavs on Monday
Love has been sidelined since late January with a broken hand
-
Paul will pay Green's fine for shove
Green retaliated after Gorgui Dieng pushed Paul to the floor on Sunday
-
Clarkson reveals odd dinosaur theory
Clarkson is the latest Cavs guard to put forth a unique scientific theory
-
Latest LeBron anecdote is unbelievable
Sorry, but there's just no way this latest LeBron James anecdote is true
-
How to watch: Bucks vs. Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo squares off with LeBron James