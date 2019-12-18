How Rajon Rondo missed his opportunity to be in 'Uncut Gems' alongside Kevin Garnett

Some actors go their entire lives without getting the chance to be in an Oscar-hyped film, but former NBA star Kevin Garnett can say he's accomplished that with his very first major movie role in "Uncut Gems." Unfortunately for Garnett's former Celtics teammate Rajon Rondo, he should be able to say the same thing but he missed a flight.

Garnett and Rondo were both set to play themselves in the movie but Rondo bungled the opportunity when he missed a flight to New York to film his scenes. The point guard, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, had a scheduled 6 A.M. flight to NYC to join Garnett on set but missed the early morning trip.

With a small window to work with, Rondo's only option from there was to take a private jet, which apparently would have cost him nearly $100,000. He wasn't willing to dish out that kind of dough for the gig.

"I missed the flight and I was like, 'S---, I don't want to take a private (jet), about $95,000," said Rondo, via The Athletic's Bill Oram. "F---ed up my (acting) debut."

So, instead, it's just Garnett starring alongside Adam Sandler in the film, which has received a lot of early praise from critics and audiences. Rondo has to watch it play out, wondering what could have been.

"Uncut Gems" tells the story of a shady New York City jewelry dealer (Sandler) who "makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime." Part of the storyline surrounds Garnett's (and Rondo's) Celtics traveling to New York for a game, which Sandler's character places action on.

Rondo can take solace in the fact that he's apparently not the only player who may have screwed up his opportunity to be in the film. One of the movie's directors, Benny Safdie, told The Ringer's Jason Concepcion that Kobe Bryant was also slated for involvement but was taken off the project after causing some headaches.

"We rewrote it briefly to maybe do a Kobe thing," said Safdie. "But the game had to center around northeast games and coming to the city.

"Then our agents said, 'Kobe wants to act,' then after a week and a half of slaving over the script: 'He wants to direct, nevermind.' I just rewrote the whole movie to try and fit Kobe's persona."

Unfortunately for Rondo, the missed opportunity might sting just a little less for Kobe, who already won an Oscar for his 2017 short film "Dear Basketball."