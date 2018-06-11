How should we be evaluating the Golden State Warriors' dynasty four seasons in?

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an incredible era of basketball. They've made the NBA Finals four consecutive times, losing it only once. With the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and -- of course -- Kevin Durant for the past two seasons; they're one of the most talented teams in NBA history.

Dynasties are one of those things people love to argue about. The Warriors are doing something that should be a lot more difficult in the modern era, so naturally comparisons to teams like the early 2010s Heat, 2000s Lakers and '90s Bulls abound (it's unlikely that anyone will dominate the sport like the '60s Celtics again, but that era of basketball was so different it's hard to have that conversation). While some people don't want to give Golden State credit, it's tough to argue against the Warriors being a dynasty.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" with Danny Kanell and Raja Bell, the guys talk about the current Warriors' dynasty, and what it would take to evaluate their run. The problem is, the Warriors seem to have a long way to go before that run is over.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn