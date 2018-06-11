How should we be evaluating the Golden State Warriors' dynasty four seasons in?
It's difficult to compare the Warriors to the dynasties that have passed such as the Bulls
The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an incredible era of basketball. They've made the NBA Finals four consecutive times, losing it only once. With the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and -- of course -- Kevin Durant for the past two seasons; they're one of the most talented teams in NBA history.
Dynasties are one of those things people love to argue about. The Warriors are doing something that should be a lot more difficult in the modern era, so naturally comparisons to teams like the early 2010s Heat, 2000s Lakers and '90s Bulls abound (it's unlikely that anyone will dominate the sport like the '60s Celtics again, but that era of basketball was so different it's hard to have that conversation). While some people don't want to give Golden State credit, it's tough to argue against the Warriors being a dynasty.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" with Danny Kanell and Raja Bell, the guys talk about the current Warriors' dynasty, and what it would take to evaluate their run. The problem is, the Warriors seem to have a long way to go before that run is over.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Timeline of LeBron's NBA Finals runs
LeBron and five members of the '60s Celtics are the only players to ever reach eight straight...
-
Durant: Easier to be great on bad team
Durant captured his second straight title and Finals MVP this season
-
Embiid, others begin recruiting LeBron
The rest of the NBA had no mercy for the Cavaliers after they were eliminated
-
LeBron: 'No idea' on future with Cavs
LeBron and the Cavs were swept by the Warriors in the NBA Finals
-
How do Warriors rate as an NBA dynasty?
Golden State has won a whole lot of games over the past four seasons, but is it the best run...
-
Ranking 10 factors in Warriors' dynasty
The Warriors are one of the greatest NBA teams ever; this is how they got here