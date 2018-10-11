How the Jimmy Butler saga got here, how much of it is real, and how it can be resolved

If you're a Timberwolves fan, your head is likely still spinning from the Jimmy Butler situation reaching a full boil on Wednesday. The star showed up at practice, yelled at players, coaches and management alike, beat the starters with third stringers and was a general nuisance.

On Wednesday night, he appeared in an interview with ESPN and confirmed the report, adding:

You gotta think, I haven't played basketball in so long, and I'm so passionate and I love the game, and I don't do it for any other reason except for to compete and go up against the best to try to prove that I can hang. So all my emotion came out at one time. Was it the right way to do it? No. But I can't control that when I'm out there competing. That's my love of the game. That's raw me -- me at my finest, me at my purest -- that's what you're gonna get inside the lines.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell is joined by Brady Quinn to delve into the Butler saga, wondering what things are being planted in the media by both sides. They also talk about the rise of Butler's displeasure, and what can possibly be done now to bring things to a (somewhat) amicable end in Minnesota.

