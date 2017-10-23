How the new-look Oklahoma City Thunder handled their first crunch-time situation

In their first game of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the New York Knicks 105-84. And in Game 2, they found themselves on the other side of a bad loss, as the Utah Jazz put the clamps on in a 96-87 decision that wasn't even that close.

Thus, as Sunday night's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves went down to the wire, the new-look Thunder were put into a close game for the first time. Last season, there was no debate who would have the ball in the clutch: Russell Westbrook. But with Carmelo Anthony and Paul George -- each a No. 1 option used to having the ball down the stretch for his old team -- now in town, how they would handle end of game situations was one of the main questions heading into the season.

The Thunder lost 115-113 but had to fight to tighten the score that much. How did they execute? Let's break it down, possession by possession.

Possession 1: Timberwolves up 100-94, 4:54 remaining

Westbrook brings the ball up the floor and goes right into a pick-and-roll with Steven Adams. Immediately, he whips the ball over to George on the wing, but the forward can't get anything in isolation, so he gives the ball back to Westbrook. After sizing up the situation, Westbrook rises and drills a 3.

This really wasn't a great trip. They ran one pick-and-roll, let George iso, then got bailed out by a Westbrook 3.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook (2x), George

Passes: 2

Shot: Westbrook, made 3

Possession 2: Wolves 102-97, 4:26

Westbrook lets the ball roll up the floor to conserve some time, and again dribbles to the right. Adams appears to be ready to set another screen, but he slips and rolls to the rim just before Westbrook arrives. Jimmy Butler isn't able to contain Westbrook, and Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't really do anything, so Westbrook just goes right to the rim for a bucket.

Good, quick possession. You can never complain when you get an immediate layup.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook

Passes: 0

Shot: Westbrook, made layup

Possession 3: Wolves 104-99, 4:02

Again, Westbrook brings the ball up the floor and uses an Adams screen on the right wing. Both Butler and Towns pick up Westbrook, forcing the ball out of his hands. He gives it up to Ray Felton in the corner, but Felton immediately throws it back to Westbrook. Adams again comes up to set a screen on the right side of the floor, and this time, Westbrook rises up and knocks down a triple.

Well, running some screens is better than just letting Westbrook iso on the wing, but it shouldn't be all you do when you have three All-Stars on the floor. Westbrook is just so good that it works a lot of times.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook (2x), Felton (barely)

Passes: 2

Shot: Westbrook, made 3

Possession 4: Wolves 106-102, 3:22

OK, who can guess what's coming here? That's right, a Westbrook-Adams pick-and-roll on the right side of the floor. This time, Westbrook comes off the screen and snakes his way into the lane. When Towns arrives to challenge, he dumps it off to a rolling Adams. The New Zealander looks to have an easy two, but he's called for an offensive foul.

This should have been a successful possession, but again, they ran the same Adams-Westbrook pick-and-roll. While they were getting buckets, you do have to wonder how long Anthony and George will be content standing around as spot-up shooters. Especially on a night when the Westbrook-centric style isn't working down the stretch.

One thing to note, however, on this possession, was the effect of having those two other All-Stars on the floor. Look at how much room Westbrook and Adams have to operate in the middle of the floor. Teams aren't going to be able to just completely collapse on Westbrook drives when Anthony and George are standing around the arc.

Defenders don't want to help too far off of Anthony or George, giving Westbrook more room to operate.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook, Adams

Passes: 1

Shot: None, Adams offensive foul

Possession 5: Wolves 106-102, 2:58

Westbrook grabs a defensive rebound and quickly pushes the ball up the floor. Yet again, he utilizes a screen from Adams on the right wing. This time, though, he sends the ball to a trailing George at the top of the key. He lets the shot fly, but it falls short.

Not great.

You have a Wolves defense scrambling back in transition; attack them, don't settle for that look. This, however, gets at the problem of only running pick-and-rolls with Westbrook and Adams four times in a row. Did George rush this shot because he hadn't touched the ball in a few minutes?

Players touching the ball: Westbrook, George

Passes: 1

Shot: George, missed 3

Possession 6: Wolves 106-102, 2:33

Westbrook walks the ball up the floor, and -- what do you know? -- he gets a screen from Adams on the right wing. This time down he takes a couple dribbles, then pulls up for 3. No good.

Come on. Yes, it was open, but seriously, come on. You can always get that look. The whole point of going to get George and Anthony is so Westbrook doesn't have to play hero-ball. This is bad.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook

Passes: 0

Shot: Westbrook, missed 3

Possession 7: Wolves 106-102, 1:59

Anthony snatches a rebound and kicks it ahead to Westbrook, who motors up the floor. And, you guessed it, Adams arrives to set a screen. This time it's in semi-transition, however, and on the left side of the floor. Westbrook drives left and dishes to Felton in the corner, who clanks a decent look off the rim. Luckily, Adams wins the battle for the rebound, and puts it back up and in for a huge and-one.

Good push by Westbrook, decent look in the corner. Would have preferred it was Anthony or George shooting instead of Felton, but that's a makeable shot. Great effort by Adams to clean up the mess and save the possession. They relied on that in crunch time last season too often.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook, Felton, Adams

Passes: 1

Shot: Felton, missed 3; Adams, put-back

Possession 8: Wolves 108-105, 1:42

This time, we finally see the Thunder get a little movement and passing going. Anthony comes up to the top of the key to set a pick for Westbrook, who slashes into the lane and dishes to George in the corner. George pump fakes and drives middle, then kicks it out to Felton. The guard does the same, dishing to George, who is now at the top of the key.

Unfortunately, George's 3-point look comes up short.

Yes, yes, this is good. A high pick at the top of the key followed by multiple drives into the teeth of the defense with passes kicked out to the perimeter. Look at how the Wolves were scrambling. George's shot didn't go, but that's a good look after some good offense. It is, as Doc Rivers would say, a make or miss league.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook, George (2x), Felton

Passes: 3

Shot: George, missed 3

Possession 9: Wolves 108-105, 0:59

Westbrook controls the ball at the top of the key, waiting for the action to begin. Again, this possession involves a screen from Adams, but there's a bit of a twist here. As Westbrook careens off Adams' screen, George comes up and sets a back pick on Towns, who was guarding Adams, turning it into a sort of a staggered double-screen. Andrew Wiggins does a nice job contesting, but Westbrook is too strong and finishes in the lane.

Tough finish by Westbrook, but this is a nice little set. It was cool to see them add a little flavor to what appeared to just be a basic pick-and-roll with Adams. The second screen coming a beat or two after the first one could really confuse some teams.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook

Passes: 0

Shot: Westbrook, made layup

Possession 10: Wolves 110-107, 0:37.8

Down three and in need of a bucket with time running out, the Thunder call up old faithful. Adams comes to the right side of the floor to set a pick for Westbrook, who this time rises and fires from distance. Buckets.

It's hard to complain when he hits shots like these because he hits so many of them. But again, what was the point of getting the other stars if Westbrook is just going to keep shooting these pull-up 3s off the dribble in late game situations? Especially without even so much as looking at another option. Still, he did hit a big time shot, so props for that.

Players touching the ball: Westbrook

Passes: 0

Shot: Westbrook, made 3

Possession 11: Wolves 112-110, 0:08.9

Taking the ball out of bounds on the sideline, the Thunder need a bucket to tie the game or take the lead. They get the latter, thanks to a big shot by Anthony. After a number of screens, Westbrook goes and gets the ball, beats his man, and kicks to Anthony on the wing, who drills the open 3.

Awesome. This was exactly why the Thunder picked up Anthony. He's not afraid of the moment and can hit catch-and-shoot 3s at a high rate (42.6 percent last season).

Players touching the ball: Westbrook, Anthony

Passes: 1

Shot: Anthony, made 3

Unfortunately for OKC, all of it, even Anthony's nearly heroic shot, will be forgotten, as Wiggins' buzzer-beating 3 gave the Wolves a thrilling victory. But, defeat aside, what can we learn from the Thunder's first crunch-time test?

First, this is still the Westbrook show. The reigning MVP took six of the Thunder's final 10 shots, and on four of those occasions let it fly without passing. However, he was spectacular in doing so, going 5-6 for 13 points down the stretch, including the game-tying 3 with just about 30 seconds to play.

More than Westbrook taking most of the shots down the stretch, the Thunder are still operating as if they don't have additional All-Stars on the roster. Time and time again, Westbrook would get a screen from Adams, usually on the right side of the floor, and go to work. There were a number of possessions down the stretch where the lack of passing and movement will be obscured by the fact that they got a bucket.

Now to be sure, it's easier to run the two-man game when you have Anthony And George waiting on the perimeter instead of Kyle Singler or Victor Oladipo, but do they want their new All-Star additions acting primarily as floor spacers in crunch time? Why not more trips down the floor like possession number eight above where Anthony or George get involved as screeners, cutters, or drivers?

Along those lines, do Anthony and George get tired of the lack of involvement? George touched the ball four times on the offensive end in the final five minutes, getting two shots, and Anthony only touched it once -- on the last shot. What happens if this Westbrook-reliant scheme is not working? It's one thing to sit on the perimeter and watch Westbrook catch fire, it's another to watch him clang bad shots off the rim.

Overall, the Thunder's first crunch time outing was pretty solid. The outcome was nearly perfect, but there were some problematic aspects along the way that may need to be addressed at some point before they become bigger problems. This was just one game, and as Anthony and George get more familiar with the team, perhaps we could see head coach Billy Donovan incorporate them more into end of game situations. It will be fascinating to continue watching to see how the Thunder handle clutch moments throughout the season. For now, however, it appears close games will be Westbrook's to win or lose.