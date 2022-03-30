Through 3 Quarters

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Philadelphia 76ers look much better today on their home court. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks 89-81.

Philadelphia has been led by point guard James Harden, who so far has 29 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. Milwaukee has been relying on the performance of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists. A double-double would be Antetokounmpo's fifth in a row.

the Bucks have lost 79% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-28; Philadelphia 46-28

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. If the game is anything like the 76ers' 123-120 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Philadelphia came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 114-104. Center Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 37 points and 15 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee suffered a grim 127-102 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday. The Bucks were down 98-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 106-103. In other words, don't count Milwaukee out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.95

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Jaden Springer: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Milwaukee