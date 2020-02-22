How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Milwaukee 27-4; Philadelphia 22-10
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers may be playing at home on Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will compete for holiday cheer at 2:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. If the matchup is anything like Milwaukee's 128-122 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The stars were brightly shining for Philadelphia in a 125-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The 76ers can attribute much of their success to SF Tobias Harris, who had 35 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee's and the Indiana Pacers' game on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Bucks turned on the heat in the second half with 58 points. Milwaukee put the hurt on Indiana with a sharp 117-89 victory. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a double-double on 19 boards, 18 points, and nine assists. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 22-10 and Milwaukee to 27-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.60% on the season. But the Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.40%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 125
- Oct 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Mar 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Jan 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Apr 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Philadelphia 82
- Mar 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Jan 16, 2017 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Dec 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Nov 04, 2015 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Philadelphia 87
-
