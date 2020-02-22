How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Milwaukee 27-4; Philadelphia 22-10

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers may be playing at home on Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will compete for holiday cheer at 2:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. If the matchup is anything like Milwaukee's 128-122 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The stars were brightly shining for Philadelphia in a 125-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The 76ers can attribute much of their success to SF Tobias Harris, who had 35 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee's and the Indiana Pacers' game on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Bucks turned on the heat in the second half with 58 points. Milwaukee put the hurt on Indiana with a sharp 117-89 victory. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a double-double on 19 boards, 18 points, and nine assists. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 22-10 and Milwaukee to 27-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.60% on the season. But the Bucks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.40%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.