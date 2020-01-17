How to watch 76ers vs. Bulls: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Chicago 15-27; Philadelphia 26-16

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, winning 115-106. It was another big night for PG Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, seven dimes and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as they won 117-106. SF Tobias Harris continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Harris.

The Bulls aren't expected to pull this one out (the 76ers are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Bulls, who are 20-21-1 against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in April of last year, the Bulls lost to the 76ers by a decisive 125-109 margin. Can Chicago avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Chicago have won nine out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.