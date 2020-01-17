How to watch 76ers vs. Bulls: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 76ers vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Chicago 15-27; Philadelphia 26-16
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Chicago was able to grind out a solid win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, winning 115-106. It was another big night for PG Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, seven dimes and seven boards.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as they won 117-106. SF Tobias Harris continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Harris.
The Bulls aren't expected to pull this one out (the 76ers are favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Bulls, who are 20-21-1 against the spread.
When the two teams previously met in April of last year, the Bulls lost to the 76ers by a decisive 125-109 margin. Can Chicago avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Chicago have won nine out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Chicago 109
- Apr 06, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 06, 2019 - Chicago 108 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Oct 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Chicago 108
- Feb 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 115
- Jan 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 06, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Philadelphia 90
- Mar 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 29, 2017 - Chicago 121 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 25, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 14, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Dec 14, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Nov 09, 2015 - Chicago 111 vs. Philadelphia 88
