Who's Playing

Chicago @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Chicago 12-15; Philadelphia 19-10

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since March 6 of 2019. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Chicago is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.44 points per contest.

The Bulls came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, sneaking past 105-102. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 61-43 deficit. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine did his thing and had 37 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 118-113 victory. Power forward Tobias Harris and center Joel Embiid were among the main playmakers for Philadelphia as the former posted a double-double on 24 points and 15 rebounds in addition to five assists and the latter almost dropped a triple-double on 31 points, 11 rebounds, and nine dimes. Embiid's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Bulls to 12-15 and the 76ers to 19-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Chicago have won nine out of their last 17 games against Philadelphia.