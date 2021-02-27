Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Cleveland 12-21; Philadelphia 22-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Cleveland strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 112-96. Center Jarrett Allen continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 26 points and 18 rebounds in addition to four blocks. Allen has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Philadelphia and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sixers wrapped it up with a 111-97 win at home. Center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons were among the main playmakers for the 76ers as the former had 23 points along with nine boards and the latter had 15 points and seven assists.

Cleveland is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Cleveland is now 12-21 while Philadelphia sits at 22-11. The Cavaliers are 5-6 after wins this year, the Sixers 14-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Philadelphia.