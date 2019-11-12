How to watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 6-3; Cleveland 3-5

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Cleveland will be seeking to avenge the 106-99 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 12th.

Cleveland took their contest against the New York Knicks on Sunday by a conclusive 108-87 score. PG Collin Sexton was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Cavaliers, as he shot 5 for 8 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, winning 114-106.

Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 3-5 and Philadelphia to 6-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers enter the game with only 18.6 fouls per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the 76ers are fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 24.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the 76ers in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBAtv

NBAtv Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.