How to watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 6-3; Cleveland 3-5
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Cleveland will be seeking to avenge the 106-99 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 12th.
Cleveland took their contest against the New York Knicks on Sunday by a conclusive 108-87 score. PG Collin Sexton was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Cavaliers, as he shot 5 for 8 from downtown and finished with 31 points.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, winning 114-106.
Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Cleveland to 3-5 and Philadelphia to 6-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers enter the game with only 18.6 fouls per game on average, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the 76ers are fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 24.8 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the 76ers in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBAtv
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 23, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Apr 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Cleveland 130
- Mar 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 09, 2017 - Cleveland 105 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Nov 27, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Mar 31, 2017 - Cleveland 122 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Nov 27, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Nov 05, 2016 - Cleveland 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 10, 2016 - Cleveland 95 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Dec 20, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Nov 06, 2015 - Cleveland 108 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 02, 2015 - Cleveland 107 vs. Philadelphia 100
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Spurs retire Tony Parker's jersey
Parker played with the Spurs for 17 seasons
-
Steph Curry plans to return this season
Curry has been out of action since late October with a broken hand
-
Kings' Fox (ankle) out 3-4 weeks
Fox suffered the injury during practice on Monday
-
Korkmaz giving 76ers needed shooting
Korkmaz is shooting 45 percent from long distance to start the season for the Sixers
-
Hayward (broken hand) to miss 6 weeks
Hayward underwent surgery on Monday evening
-
Bucks' Middleton (thigh) out 3-4 weeks
Middleton was injured in the third quarter against the Thunder and did not return to the game
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans