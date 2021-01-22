Who's Playing
Boston @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Boston 8-5; Philadelphia 10-5
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory.
The 76ers are hoping for another victory. They beat Boston 117-109 on Wednesday. The Sixers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 42 points and ten boards.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 10-5 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if Philadelphia can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Odds
The 76ers are a 5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Boston have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Boston 109
- Aug 23, 2020 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Aug 21, 2020 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Aug 19, 2020 - Boston 128 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Aug 17, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Jan 09, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Boston 98
- Dec 12, 2019 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Boston 109
- Oct 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Boston 93
- Mar 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Boston 115
- Feb 12, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Dec 25, 2018 - Boston 121 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Oct 16, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Philadelphia 87
- May 09, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 112
- May 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Boston 92
- May 05, 2018 - Boston 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- May 03, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Apr 30, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Jan 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 89 vs. Boston 80
- Jan 11, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Nov 30, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Oct 20, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Mar 19, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Boston 99
- Feb 15, 2017 - Boston 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Jan 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Dec 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Mar 20, 2016 - Boston 120 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 24, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Boston 84 vs. Philadelphia 80
- Oct 28, 2015 - Boston 112 vs. Philadelphia 95