Who's Playing

Boston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Boston 8-5; Philadelphia 10-5

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory.

The 76ers are hoping for another victory. They beat Boston 117-109 on Wednesday. The Sixers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 42 points and ten boards.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 10-5 while Boston's loss dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if Philadelphia can repeat their recent success or if Boston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The 76ers are a 5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Boston have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Philadelphia.