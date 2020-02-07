How to watch 76ers vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch 76ers vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Memphis 26-25; Philadelphia 31-21
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
Philadelphia received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 112-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Small forward Tobias Harris (25 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Memphis and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Grizzlies wrapped it up with a 121-107 victory on the road. Memphis can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyus Jones, who had 19 points, and small forward Brandon Clarke, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Memphis' win lifted them to 26-25 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 31-21. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won six out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.
- Dec 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 10, 2018 - Memphis 112 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Memphis 105
- Jan 22, 2018 - Memphis 105 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Dec 06, 2016 - Memphis 96 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Nov 23, 2016 - Memphis 104 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Dec 22, 2015 - Memphis 104 vs. Philadelphia 90
- Nov 29, 2015 - Memphis 92 vs. Philadelphia 84
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sixers vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Sixers vs. Grizzlies matchup 10,000...
-
Mavericks vs. Wizards odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Mavericks vs. Wizards matchup 10,000...
-
The weird story of Ben Simmons' defense
Statistically speaking, the Sixers' defense has been markedly better without Simmons for almost...
-
Jazz vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Jazz vs. Blazers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Westbrook kills Lakers with small lineup
We'll see if this is sustainable, but for at least one game Houston's 'little' experiment was...
-
Giannis makes history in win vs. Sixers
Giannis finished with 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in the win
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant