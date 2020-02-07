How to watch 76ers vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Memphis 26-25; Philadelphia 31-21

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Philadelphia received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 112-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Small forward Tobias Harris (25 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Memphis and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Grizzlies wrapped it up with a 121-107 victory on the road. Memphis can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyus Jones, who had 19 points, and small forward Brandon Clarke, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Memphis' win lifted them to 26-25 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 31-21. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.