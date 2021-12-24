Through 1 Quarter

Although the Atlanta Hawks came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta has unwrapped a big 32-18 lead against Philadelphia after one quarter.

The Hawks have been relying on power forward John Collins, who has nine points along with two boards, and center Gorgui Dieng, who has seven points. A double-double would be Collins' fourth in a row.

Point guard Tyrese Maxey has led the way so far for the 76ers, as he has nine points in addition to one block.

Atlanta's lead is the biggest they have had this season going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Atlanta 14-16; Philadelphia 16-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. Philadelphia is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

The Sixers were expected to lose against the Boston Celtics on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The 76ers snuck past Boston with a 108-103 victory. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, it looks like Atlanta must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Wednesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 104-98 to the Orlando Magic. Despite the loss, Atlanta had strong showings from small forward Cam Reddish, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, and power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards. Reddish's performance made up for a slower game against the Denver Nuggets last week. Reddish's points were the most he has had all season.

The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in nine of their 13 home games.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 16-15 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 14-16. We'll see if the Sixers can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Georges Niang: Out (Covid-19)

Andre Drummond: Out (Covid-19)

Shake Milton: Out (Covid-19)

Danny Green: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Atlanta