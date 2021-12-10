Through 2 Quarters

Down five at the end of last quarter, the Utah Jazz have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers 63-54.

The top scorer for the Jazz has been shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (17 points). Philadelphia has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Tobias Harris and center Joel Embiid. The former has 11 points along with five rebounds, while the latter has 13 points in addition to four boards.

The Sixers haven't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 73% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Utah 17-7; Philadelphia 14-11

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They and the Utah Jazz will face off at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Wells Fargo Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Philadelphia is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Things were close when the 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets clashed on Wednesday, but Philadelphia ultimately edged out the opposition 110-106. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to center Joel Embiid, who had 32 points in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Seth Curry, who had 23 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Utah's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Utah turned on the heat in the second half with 76 points. The Jazz took their contest on the road with ease, bagging a 136-104 win over Minnesota. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points and five boards. The matchup made it Mitchell's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Philadelphia is expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their ten home games.

Philadelphia took a serious blow against Utah in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 120-85. Maybe the 76ers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

Odds

The Jazz are a 3-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last 13 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Grant Riller: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Utah