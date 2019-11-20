How to watch 76ers vs. Knicks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch 76ers vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 8-5; New York 4-10
What to Know
The New York Knicks have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. New York and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. New York is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
The Knicks strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 123-105.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with Cleveland on Sunday as they won 114-95. Philadelphia SF Tobias Harris looked sharp as he had 27 points along with five boards.
Their wins bumped New York to 4-10 and Philadelphia to 8-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knicks are worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Knicks, the 76ers come into the game boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.10%. So the cards are definitely stacked in Philadelphia's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
