How to watch 76ers vs. Knicks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch 76ers vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Philadelphia
Current Records: New York 17-41; Philadelphia 36-23
What to Know
The New York Knicks haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since April 12 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center without much rest after games the previous day. New York is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.
The Knicks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 107-101 to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the loss, New York had strong showings from center Mitchell Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 16 rebounds and 12 points along with three blocks, and power forward Julius Randle, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds. Robinson has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 108-94. Philadelphia didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The top scorer for them was shooting guard Shake Milton (20 points).
The losses put the Knicks at 17-41 and Philadelphia at 36-23. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York is stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.7 on average. To make matters even worse for New York, Philadelphia enters the game with only 106.5 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. New York might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 13 out of their last 19 games against New York.
- Jan 18, 2020 - Philadelphia 90 vs. New York 87
- Nov 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 95
- Nov 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 104
- Feb 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 126 vs. New York 111
- Jan 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 131 vs. New York 109
- Nov 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New York 91
- Mar 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 101
- Mar 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 110
- Feb 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 92
- Dec 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Mar 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 102
- Feb 25, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 98 vs. New York 97
- Apr 08, 2016 - New York 109 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Jan 18, 2016 - New York 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Dec 18, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 02, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Philadelphia 87
