Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 15-15; Philadelphia 21-11

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last eight games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mavericks skirted by the Boston Celtics 110-107 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Luka Doncic as the clock expired. It was another big night for Dallas' Doncic, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 31 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia netted a 109-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The Sixers' power forward Tobias Harris did his thing and had 23 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Dallas up to 15-15 and Philadelphia to 21-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks enter the game with 21.7 fouls drawn per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Sixers are even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.8 on average. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.