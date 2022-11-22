Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Brooklyn 8-9; Philadelphia 8-8
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will play host again and welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Wells Fargo Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Brooklyn should still be feeling good after a victory, while the 76ers will be looking to right the ship.
Philadelphia was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 112-109 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The losing side was boosted by center Joel Embiid, who had 32 points and six assists along with nine boards. The matchup made it Embiid's fourth in a row with at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Brooklyn proved too difficult a challenge. Brooklyn strolled past Memphis with points to spare, taking the contest 127-115. The Nets' power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 26 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.
The 76ers are now 8-8 while Brooklyn sits at 8-9. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia enters the game with only 106.6 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them third in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Philadelphia have won 20 out of their last 32 games against Brooklyn.
