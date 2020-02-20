How to watch 76ers vs. Nets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Brooklyn 25-28; Philadelphia 34-21

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Brooklyn in their past three games, so Philadelphia might be catching them at a good time.

The Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 101-91 last Wednesday. Shooting guard Caris LeVert (20 points) and small forward Joe Harris (19 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at the half for Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers last week, but Philadelphia stepped up in the second half for a 110-103 victory. It was another big night for Philadelphia's point guard Ben Simmons, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 12 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's four consecutive matchups for Simmons in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

The wins brought Brooklyn up to 25-28 and Philadelphia to 34-21. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. As for Philadelphia, they enter the matchup with only 106.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.