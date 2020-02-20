How to watch 76ers vs. Nets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 76ers vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Brooklyn 25-28; Philadelphia 34-21
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Brooklyn in their past three games, so Philadelphia might be catching them at a good time.
The Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 101-91 last Wednesday. Shooting guard Caris LeVert (20 points) and small forward Joe Harris (19 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at the half for Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Clippers last week, but Philadelphia stepped up in the second half for a 110-103 victory. It was another big night for Philadelphia's point guard Ben Simmons, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 12 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's four consecutive matchups for Simmons in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
The wins brought Brooklyn up to 25-28 and Philadelphia to 34-21. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Nets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. As for Philadelphia, they enter the matchup with only 106.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Dec 15, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91
