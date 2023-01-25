Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Brooklyn 29-17; Philadelphia 30-16
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Things were close when Philadelphia and the Sacramento Kings clashed this past Saturday, but the 76ers ultimately edged out the opposition 129-127. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 32 points and six assists, and center Montrezl Harrell, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds. Harrell hadn't helped his team much against the Portland Trail Blazers last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Speaking of close games: Brooklyn narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Golden State Warriors 120-116. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 38 points, nine assists and seven boards. Uncle Drew's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the 76ers up to 30-16 and the Nets to 29-17. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 110.2 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them second in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 21 out of their last 33 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 22, 2022 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 10, 2022 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Dec 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Oct 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Apr 14, 2021 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Feb 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Jan 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Dec 15, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91