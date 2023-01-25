Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-17; Philadelphia 30-16

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Things were close when Philadelphia and the Sacramento Kings clashed this past Saturday, but the 76ers ultimately edged out the opposition 129-127. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 32 points and six assists, and center Montrezl Harrell, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds. Harrell hadn't helped his team much against the Portland Trail Blazers last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: Brooklyn narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Golden State Warriors 120-116. Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 38 points, nine assists and seven boards. Uncle Drew's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the 76ers up to 30-16 and the Nets to 29-17. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 110.2 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 21 out of their last 33 games against Brooklyn.