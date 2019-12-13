How to watch 76ers vs. Pelicans: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch 76ers vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Philadelphia
Current Records: New Orleans 6-19; Philadelphia 19-7
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while New Orleans is stumbling in off of ten consecutive losses.
The 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 victory. C Joel Embiid was the offensive standout of the game for Philadelphia, as he dropped a double-double on 38 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, the matchup between New Orleans and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not particularly close, with New Orleans falling 127-112. SG Josh Hart had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 26 minutes but picked up just nine points.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 19-7 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 6-19. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 76ers rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.7 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Pelicans.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.99
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 223
Series History
Philadelphia have won five out of their last eight games against New Orleans.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Philadelphia 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. New Orleans 120
- Feb 09, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. New Orleans 82
- Dec 10, 2017 - New Orleans 131 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Dec 20, 2016 - New Orleans 108 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Dec 08, 2016 - Philadelphia 99 vs. New Orleans 88
- Apr 05, 2016 - Philadelphia 107 vs. New Orleans 93
- Feb 19, 2016 - New Orleans 121 vs. Philadelphia 114
