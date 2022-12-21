Who's Playing
Detroit @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Detroit 8-25; Philadelphia 17-12
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.15 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Wells Fargo Center. Detroit will be seeking to avenge the 118-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 10th.
The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Tuesday, losing 126-111. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.
Detroit is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 16-15-2 against the spread.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 17-12 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 8-25. We'll see if Philadelphia can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 106
- Mar 31, 2022 - Detroit 102 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 04, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 98
- Oct 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Detroit 102
- May 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 25, 2021 - Detroit 119 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Jan 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 110
- Mar 11, 2020 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Detroit 109
- Oct 26, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 23, 2018 - Detroit 133 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Apr 04, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 05, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 78
- Dec 02, 2017 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Detroit 103
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Detroit 136 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 12, 2016 - Detroit 125 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Feb 24, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 27, 2016 - Detroit 110 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 11, 2015 - Detroit 107 vs. Philadelphia 95