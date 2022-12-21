Who's Playing

Detroit @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Detroit 8-25; Philadelphia 17-12

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.15 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Wells Fargo Center. Detroit will be seeking to avenge the 118-106 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 10th.

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Tuesday, losing 126-111. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.

Detroit is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 16-15-2 against the spread.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 17-12 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 8-25. We'll see if Philadelphia can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.