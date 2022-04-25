Who's Playing

Toronto @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Toronto 1-3; Philadelphia 3-1

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Toronto and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The Raptors might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Toronto is hoping for another win. They beat Philadelphia 110-102 this past Saturday. Power forward Pascal Siakam was the offensive standout of the game for Toronto, picking up 34 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

Toronto is now 1-3 while the Sixers sit at a mirror-image 3-1. The Raptors are 29-19 after wins this season, and the Sixers are 21-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.99

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 25 out of their last 38 games against Philadelphia.