Who's Playing

Toronto @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: Toronto 48-34; Philadelphia 51-31

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will meet up at 6 p.m. ET April 16 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Toronto ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played on Sunday, losing 105-94. Despite the defeat, Toronto got a solid performance out of center Chris Boucher, who had 21 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Philadelphia and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Philadelphia wrapped it up with a 118-106 victory at home. The 76ers can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Shake Milton, who had 30 points, and small forward Paul Reed, who had 25 points in addition to six rebounds. Milton's performance made up for a slower game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Milton's points were the most he has had all year.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.99. But the 76ers enter the matchup with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.35

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 34 games against Philadelphia.

Apr 07, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 114

Mar 20, 2022 - Toronto 93 vs. Philadelphia 88

Dec 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Toronto 109

Nov 11, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Philadelphia 109

Feb 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Toronto 102

Feb 21, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 103

Dec 29, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Toronto 93

Aug 12, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 121

Jan 22, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Philadelphia 95

Dec 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Toronto 104

Nov 25, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96

May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90

May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101

May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89

May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96

May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95

Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89

Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95

Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107

Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101

Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102

Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112

Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111

Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86

Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109

Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94

Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105

Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89

Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114

Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95

Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98

Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95

Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76

Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Charles Bassey: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Toronto

No Injury Information