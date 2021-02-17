Who's Playing

Houston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Houston 11-16; Philadelphia 18-10

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Monday, Houston lost to the Washington Wizards on the road by a decisive 131-119 margin. Despite their loss, the Rockets got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard David Nwaba, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, the game between Philadelphia and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Philadelphia falling 134-123 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Philadelphia got a solid performance out of point guard Ben Simmons, who almost dropped a triple-double on 42 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards.

Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The Rockets took a serious blow against the 76ers when the two teams previously met in August of last year, falling 134-96. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.