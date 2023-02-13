Who's Playing

Houston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Houston 13-43; Philadelphia 36-19

What to Know

The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.8 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Houston's 132-123 win from their previous meeting in December of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rockets lost a heartbreaker to the Miami Heat when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Friday. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Houston had to settle for a 97-95 loss against Miami. Shooting guard Jalen Green wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Green finished with 11 points on 5-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: Philadelphia narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 101-98. It was another big night for the 76ers' center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 boards.

The Rockets are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Houston is now 13-43 while Philadelphia sits at 36-19. Philadelphia is 24-11 after wins this year, and Houston is 10-32 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.97

Odds

The 76ers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.