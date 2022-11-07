Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Phoenix 7-2; Philadelphia 4-6

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2019. The 76ers will take on Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. Phoenix should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Philadelphia had to settle for a 106-104 defeat against the New York Knicks this past Friday. The losing side was boosted by power forward Tobias Harris, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix took their contest against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday by a conclusive 102-82 score. The team ran away with 61 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Suns' shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 24 points.

The 76ers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-105. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.