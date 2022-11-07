Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Phoenix 7-2; Philadelphia 4-6
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2019. The 76ers will take on Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. Phoenix should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Philadelphia had to settle for a 106-104 defeat against the New York Knicks this past Friday. The losing side was boosted by power forward Tobias Harris, who had 23 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix took their contest against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday by a conclusive 102-82 score. The team ran away with 61 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. The Suns' shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 24 points.
The 76ers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-105. In other words, don't count Phoenix out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 27, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Feb 08, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Apr 21, 2021 - Phoenix 116 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Feb 13, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Aug 11, 2020 - Phoenix 130 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Nov 04, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Phoenix 127
- Nov 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 31, 2017 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Dec 04, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Dec 23, 2016 - Phoenix 123 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Nov 19, 2016 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Phoenix 105
- Jan 26, 2016 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Phoenix 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Phoenix 104