Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-40; Philadelphia 39-21

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

The Sixers took a serious blow against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, falling 132-94. Philadelphia was down 86-63 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for the Sixers were shooting guard Shake Milton (15 points), point guard Tyrese Maxey (15 points), and shooting guard Seth Curry (13 points).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's and the Washington Wizards' game this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Thunder were thoroughly outmatched 59-41 in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Oklahoma City as they lost 129-109. Power forward Aleksej Pokusevski wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Pokusevski finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the 76ers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Sixers are now 39-21 while the Thunder sit at 20-40. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sixers enter the matchup with 8.92 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, OKC has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.