Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Minnesota 12-37; Philadelphia 33-15

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 17 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Minnesota might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET April 3 at Wells Fargo Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.86 points per game.

Minnesota received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 120-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Malik Beasley had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything went the Sixers' way against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday as they made off with a 114-94 victory. The score was close at the half, but Philadelphia pulled away in the second half with 56 points. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Shake Milton, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five boards.

Minnesota is now 12-37 while the 76ers sit at 33-15. The Sixers are 22-10 after wins this season, and the Timberwolves are 10-26 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.