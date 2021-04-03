Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Minnesota 12-37; Philadelphia 33-15
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 17 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Minnesota might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET April 3 at Wells Fargo Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.86 points per game.
Minnesota received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 120-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Shooting guard Malik Beasley had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, everything went the Sixers' way against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday as they made off with a 114-94 victory. The score was close at the half, but Philadelphia pulled away in the second half with 56 points. Among those leading the charge for them was shooting guard Shake Milton, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five boards.
Minnesota is now 12-37 while the 76ers sit at 33-15. The Sixers are 22-10 after wins this season, and the Timberwolves are 10-26 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.
- Jan 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 94
- Oct 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 149 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- Nov 17, 2016 - Minnesota 110 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 04, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 23, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Philadelphia 95