Washington @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: Washington 1-3; Philadelphia 3-1

The Washington Wizards have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a playoff contest at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Wizards are hoping for another win. They beat Philadelphia 122-114 on Monday. Washington can attribute much of their success to point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 21 rebounds, 19 points, and 14 dimes, and power forward Rui Hachimura, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards. Westbrook now has 40 triple-doubles this season.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.5 on average. The Sixers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.30%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Washington.