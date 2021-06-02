Who's Playing
Washington @ Philadelphia
Regular Season Records: Washington 1-3; Philadelphia 3-1
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a playoff contest at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Wizards are hoping for another win. They beat Philadelphia 122-114 on Monday. Washington can attribute much of their success to point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 21 rebounds, 19 points, and 14 dimes, and power forward Rui Hachimura, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards. Westbrook now has 40 triple-doubles this season.
A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington is stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.5 on average. The Sixers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.30%, which places them fourth in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Washington.
- May 31, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Philadelphia 114
- May 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 103
- May 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 95
- May 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 118
- Mar 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Washington 101
- Jan 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Washington 136
- Dec 23, 2020 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Washington 107
- Aug 05, 2020 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Washington 98
- Dec 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Washington 108
- Dec 05, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Jan 09, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jan 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 115
- Nov 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Washington 98
- Feb 25, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Washington 102
- Nov 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 113
- Oct 18, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Feb 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 14, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 17, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 29, 2016 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Feb 26, 2016 - Washington 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 05, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 94