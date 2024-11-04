Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Boston 6-1, Atlanta 3-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Boston Celtics at 7:45 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 118.4 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, the Hawks finally turned things around against the Pelicans on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 126-111 victory over New Orleans. Atlanta's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

The Hawks relied on the efforts of Jalen Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds, and Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 assists. Young is on a roll when it comes to assists, as he's now racked up 12 or more in the last four games he's played.

The Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 28 assists in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were able to grind out a solid win over the Hornets on Saturday, taking the game 113-103. The 113-point effort marked Boston's lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

The Celtics' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Luke Kornet led the charge by as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 19 points plus two blocks.

Atlanta's victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-4. As for Boston, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-1.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Celtics, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. Currently 6-1 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Atlanta is only 1-6 ATS.

The Hawks barely slipped by the Celtics in their previous matchup back in March, winning 123-122. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or do the Celtics have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.