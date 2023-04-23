Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Atlanta 41-41

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 2, Atlanta 1

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Atlanta Hawks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 11:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. If the match is anything like the high-scoring 120-114 final from the last time these two played on April 9th, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Friday, Boston came up short against Atlanta and fell 130-122. The Celtics' defeat came despite an improvement on an already decent score in their previous loss against the Hawks. The Celtics' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart who earned 24 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. He's posted a double-double the in each of his last three matchups.

Even though they lost, the Celtics had no trouble downtown and made an awesome 43.8% of their shots from deep. This was only their second loss (out of 28 games) when they're that accurate from downtown.

The Celtics are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Hawks 2-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Celtics extend their lead or if the Hawks can claw their way back.

Odds

Boston are a solid 6-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

