3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Hawks after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 100-95, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Hawks came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-7, Atlanta 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $15.32

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at State Farm Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a 157-152 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana. The loss came about despite the Hawks having been up 20 in the second quarter.

The losing side was boosted by Trae Young, who scored 38 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn suffered a bruising 121-99 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia on Sunday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the 76ers: they've now lost nine in a row.

Atlanta has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they bumped their record down to 6-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

The Hawks lost to the Nets at home by a decisive 124-107 margin when the teams last played back in March. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Nets' Mikal Bridges, who scored 42 points. Now that the Hawks knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.

Mar 31, 2023 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Atlanta 107

Feb 26, 2023 - Atlanta 129 vs. Brooklyn 127

Dec 28, 2022 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Atlanta 107

Dec 09, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Atlanta 116

Apr 02, 2022 - Atlanta 122 vs. Brooklyn 115

Dec 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Atlanta 105

Nov 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Atlanta 108

Jan 27, 2021 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Atlanta 128

Jan 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 96

Dec 30, 2020 - Brooklyn 145 vs. Atlanta 141

Injury Report for the Hawks

Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back)

Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Injury Report for the Nets