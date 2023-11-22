Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Brooklyn 6-7, Atlanta 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell to Indiana 157-152. The loss came about despite the Hawks having been up 20 in the second quarter.

The Hawks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Trae Young, who scored 38 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals. Young continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 121-99 punch to the gut against Philadelphia on Sunday. The Nets have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

Atlanta has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-7 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they bumped their record down to 6-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

The Hawks lost to the Nets at home by a decisive 124-107 margin when the teams last played back in March. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Nets' Mikal Bridges, who scored 42 points. Now that the Hawks knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.