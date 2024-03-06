Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Cleveland 40-21, Atlanta 27-34

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.39

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Hawks are heading back home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 6th at State Farm Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

On Tuesday, Atlanta strolled past the Knicks with points to spare, taking the game 116-100.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds. Johnson didn't help the Hawks' cause all that much against the Nets on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Cleveland dodged a bullet on Tuesday and finished off the Celtics 105-104. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Cavaliers were down 22 points with 9:00 left in the fourth quarter.

Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds and the latter went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 1 assist. Wade didn't help the Cavaliers' cause all that much against the Knicks on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Atlanta's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 27-34. As for Cleveland, their victory bumped their record up to 40-21.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Cleveland.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.