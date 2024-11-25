Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Dallas 9-8, Atlanta 7-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.90

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. The Mavericks are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Mavericks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Heat on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 123-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. Dallas' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Even though they lost, the Mavericks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks last Friday, but the final result did not. The match between them and the Bulls wasn't a total blowout, but with the Hawks falling 136-122 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta hasn't had much luck with Chicago recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their defeat, the Hawks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Young had some trouble finding his footing against the Warriors on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Dallas' loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Hawks, though, as they've been averaging 15.5. Given the Mavericks' sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Mavericks strolled past the Hawks when the teams last played back in April by a score of 109-95. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.