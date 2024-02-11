Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Houston 23-28, Atlanta 23-29

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Hawks are heading back home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at State Farm Arena. The Rockets took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the 76ers didn't disappoint and broke past the 243.5 point over/under on Friday. Atlanta snuck past the 76ers with a 127-121 win.

The Hawks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Trae Young out in front who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 12 assists. Young didn't help the Hawks' cause all that much against the Celtics on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Onyeka Okongwu, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Toronto by a score of 107-104. That's two games in a row now that the Rockets have lost by exactly three points.

Atlanta's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 23-29. As for Houston, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 23-28.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Atlanta is expected to win, but their 8-19 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.