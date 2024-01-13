Halftime Report
The Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 68-62 lead against the Hawks.
If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 15-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ Atlanta Hawks
Current Records: Indiana 22-15, Atlanta 15-21
What to Know
The Pacers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
We saw a pretty high 252-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 112-104 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with a 139-132 victory over Philadelphia. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
Among those leading the charge was Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds. Those 16 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.
Indiana has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 22-15 record this season. As for Atlanta, their victory bumped their record up to 15-21.
The Hawks are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Tyrese Haliburton is out with an injury to his hamstring. The last time Haliburton took on the Hawks was on Friday, where he dropped a double-double on ten points and 18 assists. His performance led Indiana to a 150-116 win over Atlanta.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 126.6 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 122.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Odds
Atlanta is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 252 points.
Series History
Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Jan 05, 2024 - Indiana 150 vs. Atlanta 116
- Nov 21, 2023 - Indiana 157 vs. Atlanta 152
- Mar 25, 2023 - Atlanta 143 vs. Indiana 130
- Jan 13, 2023 - Atlanta 113 vs. Indiana 111
- Dec 27, 2022 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 114
- Mar 28, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Indiana 123
- Mar 13, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Indiana 128
- Feb 08, 2022 - Atlanta 133 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Indiana 111
- May 06, 2021 - Indiana 133 vs. Atlanta 126