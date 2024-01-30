Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-24, Atlanta 19-27

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $112.70

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. The Lakers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

The Hawks' four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. Not to be outdone by Toronto, Atlanta got past Toronto on a last-second shot courtesy of Saddiq Bey with but a second left in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Bey led the charge by dropping a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Trae Young was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Lakers and the Rockets on Monday hardly resembled the 107-97 effort from their previous meeting. Los Angeles took a hard 135-119 fall against Houston. The Lakers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more assists the last three times he's played.

The Lakers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Rockets pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.

Atlanta's victory bumped their record up to 19-27. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-24.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Atlanta is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.