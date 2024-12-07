3rd Quarter Report

The Lakers already have more points against the Hawks than they managed in total against the Heat last Wednesday. The Lakers have jumped out to a 100-94 lead against the Hawks.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 12-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Los Angeles 12-10, Atlanta 12-11

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are coming into the contest hot, having won their last five games.

The Hawks are returning to their home court after beating the Bucks on theirs, despite the fact the Bucks have dominated at home this season. The Hawks strolled past the Bucks with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 119-104.

The Hawks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds. Trae Young, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-9 from long range.

The Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 27 assists in 15 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Lakers lost to the Heat on Wednesday, and the Lakers lost bad. The score wound up at 134-93. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Los Angeles in their matchups with Miami: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by LeBron James, who went 12 for 18 en route to 29 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in October.

Atlanta pushed their record up to 12-11 with the win, which was their third straight on the road. As for Los Angeles, their loss dropped their record down to 12-10.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Hawks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Lakers, though, as they've been averaging only 40.3. Given the Hawks' sizable advantage in that area, the Lakers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Atlanta is expected to win, but their 3-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawks, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.