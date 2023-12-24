3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Hawks look much better today on their home court. After three quarters, neither team has the contest in the bag, but the Hawks lead 93-90 over the Grizzlies. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just four points.

The Hawks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Memphis 8-19, Atlanta 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $56.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 23rd at State Farm Arena.

On Friday, Atlanta came up short against Miami and fell 122-113.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trae Young, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 assists. The match was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points. Dejounte Murray was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

We saw a pretty high 246-over/under line set for the Grizzlies' previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 116-103 victory over Indiana on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Grizzlies.

Among those leading the charge was Desmond Bane, who scored 31 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 12-16. As for Memphis, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.8 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've been averaging only 106.4 points per game. The only thing between the Hawks and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Hawks came up short against the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in March, falling 123-119. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.