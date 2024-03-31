1st Quarter Report

The Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 33-28 lead against the Hawks.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 47-27 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 34-40 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-27, Atlanta 34-39

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $48.00

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Hawks will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They skirted by the Celtics 123-122 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Dejounte Murray with less than a second left in the fifth quarter.

The Hawks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Murray, who scored 44 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 141-117 finish the last time they played, the Bucks and the Pelicans decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bucks took a 107-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pelicans on Thursday. Milwaukee didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, the Bucks got a solid performance out of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds. The game was Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Atlanta pushed their record up to 34-39 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.8 points per game. As for Milwaukee, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 46-27.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Atlanta and Milwaukee are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.2 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked fourth) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 120.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Hawks came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 132-121. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. Now that the Hawks know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.