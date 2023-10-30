Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Minnesota 1-1, Atlanta 1-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.88

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Hawks proved on Sunday. They strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the game 127-110. With that win, the Hawks brought their scoring average up to 119 points per game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't have too much trouble with Miami at home on Saturday as they won 106-90.

Naz Reid was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 25 points along with 8 rebounds.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 1-2. As for Minnesota, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Atlanta's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2-1 record against the spread vs Minnesota over their last ten matchups.

The Hawks and the Timberwolves were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 125-124 defeat. Will the Hawks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.