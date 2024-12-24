Halftime Report
Down 16 at the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves now have the lead. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Timberwolves are up 55-52 over the Hawks. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.
If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-13 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 14-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Atlanta Hawks
Current Records: Minnesota 14-13, Atlanta 14-15
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by 3.5 points.
The experts predicted the Timberwolves would be headed in after a victory, but the Warriors made sure that didn't happen. The Timberwolves took a 113-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors on Saturday. Minnesota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Gobert had some trouble finding his footing against the Knicks on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Grizzlies at home by a decisive 128-112 margin. Atlanta was down 100-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 14-13. As for Atlanta, they now have a losing record at 14-15.
The Timberwolves skirted past the Hawks 109-106 in their previous matchup back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 222.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 12, 2024 - Minnesota 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Oct 30, 2023 - Atlanta 127 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 22, 2023 - Minnesota 125 vs. Atlanta 124
- Mar 13, 2023 - Minnesota 136 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 19, 2022 - Atlanta 134 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 06, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Jan 22, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 18, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Minnesota 97
- Feb 05, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Minnesota 120
- Nov 25, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Atlanta 113